Pega wants to increase the reach of Blueprint with Powered by Pega Blueprint

Pega Blueprint has grown rapidly since its launch last year. On stage at PegaWorld, Pegasystems’ annual event, Pega CTO Kerim Akgonul called it one of the most successful launches the company has ever made. This is not really surprising, as many organizations are interested in having a workflow designer first assemble a new application virtually, including a preview of what the application will actually look like.

However, Pega continues to develop Blueprint. As of this week, agentic capabilities have been added that allow legacy applications to be quickly transformed into new, modern applications with new, modern capabilities. To give Blueprint an extra boost, Pega is also announcing Powered by Pega Blueprint. This should ensure that even more organizations will start using it.

Powered by Pega Blueprint

With Powered by Pega Blueprint, Pegasystems is focusing on the partner landscape. Specifically, it is aimed at System Integrators (SIs) who can get started with it. SIs have their own knowledge base. This includes best practices, but also specific tools that they use, for example. Powered by Pega Blueprint makes it possible to use this unique intellectual property as the basis for Blueprint. In this way, each SI can create and use a unique version of the designer.

With Powered by Pega Blueprint, Pegasystems white labels the designer for use by third parties. SIs can customize the tool entirely in their own design, style, and branding. The only thing that will be visible is a Powered by Pega Blueprint indication.

One of the reasons Pegasystems is able to bring the new Powered by Pega Blueprint to market is that it has been a standalone SaaS offering from the outset. If it had integrated Blueprint into Infinity, this would not have been possible, or at least would have been much more difficult. So, from the very beginning of Pega Blueprint, it was probably the goal to also white label it. This shows that Pega has thought this service through very carefully and has not rushed into anything, which inspires confidence in its quality and capabilities.

Pega Powered by Pega Blueprint will be available later this year. SIs that have already started working with it include Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, EY, Infosys, TCS, and Virtusa.

