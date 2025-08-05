Pega turns AI into reliable self-service agents

Pegasystems announces a new series of workflows within self-service channels. The company combines Pega Blueprint and Predictable AI to deliver reliable agentic solutions.

Where Blueprint enables the creation of service workflows, Predictable AI is designed to keep self-service agents compliant with company policies. All this takes place via what the company calls a “center-out agentic architecture.” In other words, Pega orchestrates workflows and decisions through semantic understanding from all business solutions. This includes everything from chats in various communication apps to email messages.

“While the market buzzes with agentic AI hype, enterprises still struggle to find responsible solutions that deliver the high caliber of service customers have come to expect,” according to Pega CTO Don Schuerman. “Pega Self-Service Agent is a fundamental transformation in customer service, evolving and elevating self-service experiences rooted in existing enterprise workflows. With Pega Blueprint and Pega Predictable AI, we’re creating truly autonomous self-service that accomplishes meaningful work. This isn’t just another chatbot—it’s a complete reimagining of customer service that reduces costs while creating experiences customers genuinely want to engage with.”

Fewer people needed

Ideally, the workflows make it possible to reduce friction in customer contact. Better, more efficient solutions would lead to fewer customers requiring human assistance. Pega enables workflows from a variety of channels to achieve this: web, mobile, voice-driven—it should all be possible via APIs to put Pega’s workflows to work.

On top of that, Pegasystems claims that the workflows can be deployed “instantly” after just a few minutes of configuration, without the need for further development or design steps. Governance on top of that should then keep the workflows clear and functioning properly. If something is not quite right, everything can also be audited. So those who are relatively cautious about rolling out AI can gain confidence step by step.

Accelerating adoption

We have written about Pega’s Blueprints before. They are diverse in nature: in this case, Pega focuses on agents, but complete apps can also be created using GenAI. Organizations that work through a System Integrator don’t even have to get started themselves. So-called Powered by Pega Blueprints are aimed at partners, where they form the abstraction layer for the end customer. They can significantly accelerate the adoption of these workflows without organizations having to get involved in the technical side of things.

