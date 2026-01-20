Pega launches Notes to Blueprint for migrating legacy applications

Notes to Blueprint helps organizations convert outdated Lotus Notes applications to modern, automated cloud processes. The tool combines AI-powered analysis with Pega Blueprint to give companies insight into their Lotus Notes environments and modernize them more quickly.

Notes to Blueprint is based on InvestigatorPlus, which Pega recently acquired from Swedish legacy transformation provider Adopteq. InvestigatorPlus analyzes existing Lotus Notes installations. In addition, there is MigratorPlus, which transfers legacy data from Lotus Notes to more modern platforms.

The solution securely analyzes Lotus Notes databases to generate a portfolio analysis. This provides insight into the scope, activity, complexity, and usability of Lotus Notes applications. Notes to Blueprint then scans its own NSF databases to build a comprehensive analysis of application functionality, including data structures and hidden automations spread across LotusScripts, forms, and agents.

Companies can directly import data and processes collected with Notes to Blueprint into Pega Blueprint. There, design agents convert the previously scattered logic into fully orchestrated processes that incorporate best practices, automations, and AI. Pega’s agentic AI approach enables business and IT to quickly collaborate on further developing and refining requirements for new cloud solutions.

Unlock data and accelerate migration

Pega Blueprint automatically converts extracted document-oriented data structures from Notes to Blueprint into new relational data models. These are directly accessible as modern cloud integration APIs and data streams. This allows companies to unlock and scale previously locked data across the entire organization.

The new approach is designed to help organizations quickly go live with a modern environment on Pega Cloud, eliminating on-premises database infrastructure and operations and streamlining support, maintenance, and licensing. For companies that have spent millions of dollars over the years maintaining legacy systems, this promises significant cost savings.

Collaboration with Capgemini on AWS Marketplace

Pega has partnered with Capgemini to simplify Lotus Notes transformation through a comprehensive modernization solution now available on AWS Marketplace. The joint solution combines Notes to Blueprint and Pega Blueprint with Capgemini’s CAALM (AI-assisted Legacy Modernization) services and expertise, which includes data migration, validation, testing, and change management. This complete solution offers companies a holistic approach to transitioning their Lotus Notes environments.

Customers and partners can request access to Notes to Blueprint via Pega Marketplace, as well as Capgemini’s solution on AWS Marketplace. The launch comes at a time when more and more organizations are struggling with how to modernize their legacy systems without disrupting critical business processes or losing years of domain knowledge.

