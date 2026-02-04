Opsera aims to adapt DevOps to AI development

Opsera is introducing new DevOps agents to reduce bottlenecks in AI-supported programming.

According to SD Times, Opsera has announced a series of new agents within its so-called Agentic DevOps approach. With this expansion, the company aims to address a growing problem caused by the increasing use of AI in writing code. Although AI-assisted programming helps developers create pull requests and pass tests more quickly, research shows that it actually causes delays elsewhere in the development process.

A recent report by Opsera shows that AI-assisted workflows reduce the time to submit a pull request by almost half on average. At the same time, these AI-generated pull requests wait significantly longer for review than code written entirely by developers. According to the company’s measurements, the review of AI-generated contributions takes more than four times as long.

Opsera also found that AI-generated code is more prone to quality issues. For example, there is more code duplication and a higher risk of security vulnerabilities compared to manually written code. This means that the initial speed gains at the beginning of the development cycle are later lost during reviews, repairs, and security checks.

Contextual insight

With the introduction of Agentic DevOps, Opsera aims to address this problem by deploying autonomous agents that actively monitor and control DevOps processes. These agents have in-depth contextual insight into the entire software delivery chain. This enables them to make connections between different parts of the pipeline and intervene proactively when delays or risks arise.

The technology should not only help organizations accelerate their development processes, but also gain better insight into the value of their investments. Through analysis and simulation of possible changes, teams can assess in advance the impact of certain choices in the pipeline.

An important part of the new approach is the ability to automatically solve problems. According to Opsera, the agents can identify the underlying causes of pipeline errors, security problems, and compliance issues and, in some cases, take corrective measures independently.

At the same time, the solution includes built-in policy frameworks in the form of policy-as-code. This ensures that the agents’ actions always comply with the security guidelines and regulations that organizations must adhere to.

Opsera’s management sees this development as a necessary next step for DevOps at a time when AI is playing an increasingly important role in software development. According to the company, it is crucial that this form of automated control remains open and flexible so that it fits in well with existing tools and processes within companies. Opsera positions its platform as an intelligent orchestration layer that connects different systems and tools and deploys agents that not only identify problems but also actively try to solve them.