Veeam Data Cloud Vault gets two new fixed-price editions

The Veeam Data Cloud Vault has new editions, Foundation and Advanced. The innovation comes in partnership with Microsoft, which results in an integration with Azure Blob Cool Storage.

Veeam will present the new offerings during Microsoft Ignite, which kicks off on Nov. 19. There, the benefits of co-development between Veeam and Microsoft will be demonstrated.

The benefits involve cost management, improved efficiency, and broader expertise in configuration and management. Integration with Azure Blob Cool Storage will allow data to be backed up from this location to a Veeam-managed offsite location. If backup recovery is required, data can be restored to both on-premises and Azure VMs.

Aung Oo, VP of Azure Storage at Microsoft, reiterates the benefits users gain from the partnership. “By building Veeam Data Cloud Vault on Azure, the solution meets customers’ data residency and compliance needs. Azure’s secure cloud foundation and Veeam’s strong business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) capabilities deliver an outstanding end-to-end anti-ransomware solution for our customers.”

Foundation and Advanced

Veeam is marketing two new editions of Data Cloud Vault, starting at fourteen dollars per TB. Key new features in the offering are fixed pricing per TB, including read or write requests and outbound costs. Veeam also simplifies the path to cloud security by offering on-demand, preconfigured, and fully managed cloud storage. Veeam Vaults can now be purchased, set up, monitored, and restored directly from the Veeam Data Platform.

