France and UAE invest in 1 GW data center

France and the United Arab Emirates have signed a framework agreement for a 1 gigawatt data center dedicated to artificial intelligence, with investments between $30 billion and $50 billion.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron received Emirati Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan Thursday night ahead of a summit on artificial intelligence in Paris next week. About 100 countries will gather to focus on AI’s potential.

The Feb. 10-11 summit also aims to put France and Europe on the AI map as they try to compete with the U.S. and China, which have taken the lead in this energy-intensive technology.

According to a joint Franco-Emirati statement, the two leaders expressed their desire to create a strategic partnership on AI and committed to exploring collaborations on projects and investments to support the development of the AI value chain.

They stated that the investments will be in both French and Emirati AI, as well as the procurement of advanced chips, data centers, talent development and the creation of virtual data embassies to enable sovereign AI and cloud infrastructures in both countries. The French government announced earlier that it has identified 35 sites to house AI data centers.

Dutch delegation to Paris as well

At this so-called AI Action Summit, the ministers will attend various sessions and meet with colleagues, entrepreneurs from SMEs to large companies, research institutions, governments, and civil society organizations. The heads of government of various international countries will also discuss economic opportunities and the safe and reliable operation of the technology.