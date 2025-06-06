Quarterly results roundup: Broadcom, Rubrik, HPE, NetApp, and more

Techzine presents below an overview of the recently published quarterly figures of various tech companies, from chip player Broadcom to storage company NetApp and more.

Rubrik

Rubrik performed better than expected in the first quarter, although its share price rose only slightly after the market closed. The data security company reported a loss per share of 15 cents, still a significant improvement on the loss of $1.58 in the same period last year. Revenue grew 49 percent year-on-year to $278.5 million, exceeding analysts’ expectations in terms of both loss (forecast: 32 cents) and revenue (forecast: $260.4 million).

The strong growth was driven by subscription revenues, which rose 54 percent to $266.8 million. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached $1.181 billion (+38 percent), while cloud ARR jumped 60 percent to $972 million.

Broadcom

Chipmaker and VMware owner Broadcom achieved earnings per share of $1.58 in the second quarter, excluding certain costs such as share-based compensation, just above the expected $1.56. Revenue rose 20 percent year-on-year to $15 billion, also slightly higher than analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. Net income doubled to $4.97 billion compared to $2.12 billion in the same period last year. For the current quarter, the company expects revenue of approximately $15.8 billion.

AI-related revenue grew 46 percent to $4.4 billion, mainly driven by demand for network chips such as the new Tomahawk 6 series. CEO Hock Tan reported that the company is developing customized AI chips for three major cloud providers and expects AI revenue to rise to $5.1 billion in the current quarter. The semiconductor division generated $8.4 billion in revenue (+17 percent), while the software division, including VMware, generated $6.6 billion (+25 percent). Despite the strong figures, the stock fell more than 4 percent after the market closed on Thursday.

HPE

Meanwhile, HPE reported second-quarter earnings per share of 38 cents, above expectations of 33 cents. Revenue rose 6 percent year-on-year to $7.63 billion, higher than analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. However, the company posted a net loss of $1.5 billion due to a $1.36 billion write-down in its hybrid cloud business, compared with a profit of $314 million in the same period last year.

The server division generated $4.1 billion in revenue (+6 percent), of which $1 billion came from AI servers, above the expected $798 million. However, the operating margin in this division fell to 5.9 percent from 11 percent a year earlier due to lower margins on AI servers. For the full year, HPE now expects earnings per share of $1.78 to $1.90 (previously $1.70 to $1.90) and revenue growth of 7 percent to 9 percent (previously 7 percent to 11 percent). The stock rose more than 4 percent after trading hours despite falling 17 percent this year.

NetApp

Finally, NetApp achieved record revenue in the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, driven by strong growth in all-flash storage and cloud services. The company reported all-time highs for gross profit, operating profit, operating margin, and earnings per share. The all-flash array division grew 14 percent year-over-year to $4.1 billion in revenue. The public cloud segment rose 22 percent, while first-party and marketplace cloud storage services grew 44 percent in the fourth quarter.

NetApp’s AI business quadrupled year-over-year, and the company closed approximately 150 deals for AI infrastructure and data modernization. Operating margin reached 28.6 percent in the fourth quarter, the highest level for a fourth quarter in history. The company returned $355 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. NetApp is taking a cautious stance for the current fiscal year due to macroeconomic uncertainties.