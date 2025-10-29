Huawei focuses on AI and green transition in Europe

Huawei is striving for a bright and greener future for Europe. At the 10th Huawei Connect Europe event in Madrid, the company presented its vision on AI and sustainability. The Chinese tech company promises to continue investing in Europe with R&D centers and innovation labs.

During the event, David Wang, Executive Director at Huawei, outlined how quickly the intelligent world is approaching. According to him, AI, 5G, and green energy will transform all sectors. “AI, 5G, and green energy will change education, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and every other industry,” said Wang. He foresees that AI alone will contribute $22.3 trillion (€19.1 trillion) to the global economy within five years.

The Chinese tech company emphasizes that the coming decade will be crucial for Europe’s digital and green transition. With its network of R&D centers, innovation labs, and manufacturing sites, Huawei wants to help European companies make that transition.

SMEs receive special attention

Leo Chen, Senior Vice President at Huawei, announced the HUAWEI eKit 4+10+N SME Intelligence Solutions. These solutions focus on four scenarios: intelligent office, intelligent business, intelligent education, and intelligent healthcare. The package is designed to help SMEs adopt new technology more easily.

Huawei also introduced SHAPE 2.0, an improved version of last year’s partner program. The company wants to use this to strengthen cooperation with local European partners. Distributors will receive support to roll out scenario-based solutions to their customers.

Focus on talent development

In addition to technology, Huawei is investing in talent development. The company is working with universities and partners to build expertise in local communities. This should support Huawei’s long-term commitment to Europe.

The message “in Europe, for Europe” illustrates the Chinese company’s strategy. With its approach, Huawei wants to create growth opportunities for European organizations, regardless of the sector in which they operate.

