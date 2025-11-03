Huawei Cloud gets third Availability Zone in Ireland

Huawei announces the launch of a third Availability Zone in the Huawei Cloud region of Ireland. It will be operational in early 2026.

Huawei claims the new zone will improve the reliability of storage and database services by 10x. Data center capacity will grow five times faster, enabling the platform to better cope with demand fluctuations. Versatile, Huawei Cloud’s AI agent platform for businesses, will also be rolled out in the new zone.

The company also provides an update on the adoption of Huawei Cloud in Europe. It now supports more than 7,000 European organizations through its cloud platform. The expansion is in line with Huawei’s broader ambitions in Europe. The tech company focuses on sectors such as financial services, logistics, life sciences, and energy.

Three strategic commitments for Europe

Huawei has three key priorities for the coming period to better serve our region. First, Huawei Cloud is committed to resilience. The platform has been running for more than 800 days without any major incidents. With KooVerse, Huawei’s global cloud infrastructure, the company offers 50-millisecond latency. Five local support teams in Europe are on standby 24/7.

Second, the company positions itself as an innovation engine. Through the CloudMatrix384 supernodes, Huawei Cloud provides computing power for AI applications. The industry models integrate sector-specific knowledge and support more than 500 scenarios across 30 sectors.

Finally, Huawei Cloud facilitates a bridge between Chinese and European companies. The platform is designed to enable European organizations to access the Chinese market.

The expansion in Ireland is ultimately part of a broader investment plan. Huawei wants to further strengthen its position in Europe, despite the geopolitical tensions surrounding Chinese tech suppliers. The focus is on supporting European companies in their digital transition, with particular attention to the final steps.