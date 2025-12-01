Rubrik brings Agent Cloud to AWS Bedrock

Rubrik announces the launch of Rubrik Agent Cloud for Amazon Bedrock AgentCore during AWS re:Invent 2025. The platform is designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and roll back AI agents when errors occur.

AI agents are increasingly taking on tasks within companies. They can make decisions and take action independently without human intervention. But that also comes with risks. Rubrik Agent Cloud aims to give organizations the tools to keep control of what these autonomous systems are doing.

The solution integrates with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and combines data, identity, and application context. This enables companies to see every agent in action, enforce policies in real time, and immediately reverse errors before they escalate into serious problems.

Three pillars of agent management

Rubrik Agent Cloud consists of three main components. Agent Monitor automatically discovers agents built on Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and other popular tools. The system maps the blast radius of active agents and continuously tracks their activities and data access. All actions are recorded in immutable audit trails that capture context from data, identity, and applications.

Agent Govern tracks agent usage, evaluates performance against prompts, and gives teams the tools to control unwanted actions. It defines and enforces real-time policies for agent behavior, access, and actions. It also provides connectivity to enterprise identity systems for secure, compliant innovation.

Agent Remediate, announced in August 2025 as Agent Rewind, goes beyond observability. Customers can immediately undo unwanted or destructive actions without downtime or data loss. The selective rollback mechanism protects critical data and systems with immutable recovery.

Research shows that 72 percent of leaders report an increase in cyber risks. Nearly half of those, about 47 percent, are linked to the growing capabilities of generative AI-powered attacks. “Amazon Bedrock AgentCore gives developers the flexibility to build and deploy intelligent agents using their choice of AI model or framework,” said Devvret Rishi, General Manager of AI at Rubrik.

AWS Resilience Competency achieved

In addition to Agent Cloud, Rubrik also announced that it has achieved the AWS Resilience Software Competency in the Recovery category. This specialization recognizes Rubrik as an AWS Partner with validated solutions to help organizations improve the availability and resilience of critical systems.

Rubrik Agent Cloud for Amazon Bedrock AgentCore will be available in the coming months. Not all features are currently active.