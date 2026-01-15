OpenAI purchases large-scale computing power from startup Cerebras

OpenAI is entering into a multi-year partnership with chip startup Cerebras Systems to secure additional computing power for its AI services. The agreement, worth billions, is intended to support the growth of applications such as ChatGPT.

This is according to The Wall Street Journal. The deal means that OpenAI will purchase up to 750 megawatts of computing power from Cerebras over the next three years. According to industry sources, the collaboration is worth more than $10 billion. Cerebras’ chips will power ChatGPT and other OpenAI applications, with a particular focus on generating responses quickly.

Cerebras develops specialized AI processors designed to run large language models more efficiently than traditional GPUs. The company claims that its architecture can offer significant speed advantages, particularly in inference, the actual use of trained models. This aspect is crucial for OpenAI, as the platform now serves hundreds of millions of users per week, and response time directly affects the user experience.

The collaboration is part of OpenAI’s broader strategy to become less dependent on Nvidia, the dominant player in AI chips. OpenAI had previously announced that it was working with Broadcom on its own chip design and had signed an agreement with AMD to use its latest AI processors. By involving multiple suppliers, OpenAI aims to control costs and spread risk across the supply chain.

Pressure on data centers and energy supply

According to OpenAI, the availability of computing power has become one of the most important limiting factors for further growth. The organization sees a clear relationship between the amount of available compute and revenue growth. In recent years, both have grown at a similar pace, according to those involved. However, the enormous scale on which AI services are now used is putting increasing pressure on data centers and energy supplies.

The agreement is also strategically important for Cerebras. The company, which has been in existence for almost ten years, struggled to gain a firm foothold in the semiconductor market and was heavily dependent on a limited number of customers for a long time. The collaboration with OpenAI not only increases visibility but also strengthens credibility with investors. Cerebras is reportedly in talks for a new round of financing at a significantly higher valuation than before.

At the same time, the deal raises questions about the financial sustainability of OpenAI’s ambitions. Although the company has signed billions of dollars in cloud and infrastructure contracts with companies such as Microsoft, Oracle, and Amazon, its current revenue still lags far behind. OpenAI argues that future growth should be sufficient to meet these commitments.

In any case, the collaboration with Cerebras underscores OpenAI’s belief that access to specialized, high-performance computing has become a decisive factor in the competitive landscape of the AI market. The coming years will reveal whether this strategy is also financially sustainable.