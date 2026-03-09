Nscale sets European record: 2 billion raised in funding round

UK-based AI infrastructure company Nscale has closed a $2 billion Series C round. It’s the largest in European history, valuing the company at $14.6 billion. The round was led by Aker ASA and 8090 Industries, with support from Nvidia, Dell, Citadel, Nokia, and others. Former Meta executives Sheryl Sandberg, Nick Clegg, and former Yahoo president Susan Decker are also joining the board.

According to The Next Web, Nscale has now raised over $4.5 billion across equity rounds in less than six months. The capital funds Nscale’s vertically integrated AI infrastructure, consisting of GPU compute, networking, data services, and orchestration software, with expansion planned across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Nscale has been building rapidly ahead of this announcement. Techzine previously reported that the company signed a major contract with Microsoft to construct four AI data centers across Europe and the US. The company also partnered with Aker ASA on Stargate Norway, a 230 MW data center in Narvik running entirely on renewable energy.

Three high-profile names join the board

Three new directors join Nscale’s board: Sheryl Sandberg, former COO of Meta and early executive at Google; Susan Decker, former President of Yahoo and current board member at Berkshire Hathaway and Costco; and Nick Clegg, former UK Deputy Prime Minister and former President of Global Affairs at Meta. Clegg brings regulatory expertise at a time when AI governance conversations are accelerating across Europe.

Alongside the funding, Nscale and Aker have agreed to fold the Aker Nscale joint venture, formed in July 2025, fully into Nscale. Aker remains a leading shareholder, with CEO Øyvind Eriksen continuing on the board. “This step strengthens execution by putting delivery and governance under one roof, while keeping continuity for the people and projects already underway,” Eriksen said. Nscale’s commitments on waste heat reuse and local skills development remain in place.

The company will doubtlessly play a large role in European AI infrastructure spending, which is projected to reach 22.60 billion dollars in 2026, up from 17.99 billion dollars in 2025. Nscale plans to use the funding to deepen its infrastructure footprint and expand its engineering and operations teams globally.