AI neocloud Nebius receives $2 billion investment from Nvidia

Nvidia and Nebius announced a strategic partnership today. Nvidia is investing $2 billion in the AI neocloud, formerly part of Yandex. The two companies will collaborate on AI factories, inference infrastructure, and fleet management, with the goal of achieving more than 5 gigawatts of AI capacity by the end of 2030.

Nebius shares shot up 10 percent today after Nvidia announced it would invest $2 billion in the company. The latter says this demonstrates its confidence in Nebius’ technical depth across the entire AI stack. The collaboration focuses on expanding hyperscale AI cloud capacity for both AI-native companies and large enterprises.

It comes as no surprise that Nvidia was already involved with Nebius. In December 2024, the chipmaker participated in a $700 million investment round in Nebius for the expansion of AI data center capacity. Among other things, that deal gave Nebius a seat on the board and a capital injection for further expansion.

Nebius, officially an NV in Amsterdam, is an offshoot of the former Yandex, whose Netherlands-based branch became independent from its Russian parent company in July 2024.

Five gigawatts and collaboration from chip to software

The new collaboration goes a step further than before. With Nvidia’s support, Nebius aims to roll out more than 5 gigawatts of capacity by the end of 2030. To this end, it will receive early access to the latest Nvidia platforms: the Rubin architecture, Vera CPUs, and BlueField storage systems. In fact, the billions of dollars Nebius receives will largely be reinvested in Nvidia equipment.

The collaboration encompasses four concrete pillars: designing and supporting AI factories, building an inference and agentic AI stack for developers and companies, rolling out multiple generations of Nvidia infrastructure, and fleet health monitoring with the latest GPU software from Nvidia.

Series of deals

Since splitting from Yandex, Nebius has signed a long series of deals. In September last year, it signed a $17.4 billion contract with Microsoft for AI computing capacity. This was followed shortly afterwards by a five-year contract with Meta worth approximately $3 billion.

Today’s announcement is yet another example of a familiar Nvidia pattern. Last week, the chipmaker also invested $2 billion each in Lumentum and Coherent, two other strategic partners in the field of AI infrastructure. In this way, it supports its own customers, who will eventually buy more Nvidia chips.