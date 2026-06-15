Schneider Electric and Foxconn partner on AI data centers

Schneider Electric and Foxconn are partnering to develop infrastructure for AI data centers. The two companies aim to develop joint solutions designed to accelerate the construction and deployment of AI capacity. The first products resulting from the collaboration are set to go into production later this year.

The partnership brings together two distinct parts of the AI supply chain. Foxconn is one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturers and supplies hardware for AI systems, among other things. Schneider Electric focuses on power supply, cooling, and energy management in data centers.

The announcement comes at a time when demand for AI infrastructure continues to grow. The emergence of larger AI models and increasingly powerful computing clusters means that data centers not only need more computing power but also require greater investments in power supply and cooling.

Reference designs for AI facilities

According to the companies, they will jointly develop reference architectures for AI data centers. This will involve exploring standard designs that can be applied globally. The partners are also investigating modular power and cooling systems and techniques to better align energy consumption with the load in AI environments.

Foxconn CEO Young Liu states that the rapid development of AI requires new ways to design and deliver infrastructure. By combining Foxconn’s production capacity and AI expertise with Schneider Electric’s power supply expertise, customers should be able to deploy AI capacity more quickly.

Energy Becomes a Limiting Factor

For Schneider Electric, the focus is primarily on the increasing energy demands of AI systems. CEO Olivier Blum points out that the growth of AI directly drives demand for power and cooling. According to him, the link between IT infrastructure and energy management is therefore becoming increasingly important for operators of AI data centers.

The companies have expressed their ambition to develop standardized designs that are easier to scale than traditional custom projects. This aligns with a broader trend in the data center sector, where suppliers are seeking ways to accelerate the deployment of AI capacity while power, cooling, and specialized hardware are in short supply.

Schneider Electric and Foxconn have not yet announced when the first joint solutions will become available or which customers will use them. However, both parties confirm that production of the first systems is set to begin later this year.