Micron invests in Anthropic and supplies memory for AI infrastructure

Micron Technology and Anthropic have announced a strategic partnership focused on AI infrastructure. The chipmaker will supply memory and storage technology for the systems on which Anthropic develops and deploys its AI models. In addition, Micron is participating in the AI company’s most recent funding round.

According to Reuters, the agreement underscores the importance of specialized hardware for developing advanced AI models. As AI companies invest billions in new data centers and computing power, the demand for memory and storage solutions capable of quickly processing large amounts of data is also growing.

Anthropic, known for its Claude models and the programming assistant Claude Code, views memory and storage as a crucial part of its infrastructure. Co-founder and Chief Compute Officer Tom Brown states that the performance of AI systems depends not only on computing power but also on the efficiency of the underlying storage and memory technology.

Analysis of AI Workloads

As part of the collaboration, both companies will investigate how memory and storage systems behave under heavy AI workloads. In doing so, they will examine not only the performance of individual components but also their interaction with the broader infrastructure on which AI models run.

For Micron, the agreement offers an opportunity to further strengthen its position in the rapidly growing AI market. The company is one of the leading suppliers of high-bandwidth memory (HBM), a type of memory widely used in AI servers and model training systems.

Anthropic has recently signed several major agreements to secure access to infrastructure. The company previously announced partnerships with CoreWeave, Broadcom, and SpaceX.

Claude Also Used Internally

Micron is now also using Anthropic’s AI models within its own organization. The technology is being applied to software development and agent-based AI applications across engineering, manufacturing, and business processes. According to Micron, this use will be further expanded in the coming period.

The financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed. The extent of Micron’s participation in Anthropic’s most recent funding round also remains unknown.

The partnership comes as Anthropic prepares for an initial public offering in the United States. The company confidentially filed the necessary documents with regulators earlier this month. Previously, Anthropic raised $65 billion in a Series H funding round, valuing the company at $965 billion. This makes the company one of the most valuable AI players in the world.