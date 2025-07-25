Alphabet under fire for violating the Digital Markets Act

Alphabet is under fire from six European digital and human rights organizations. They have filed a complaint with the European Commission about possible violations of the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The organizations are asking the Commission to investigate whether the tech company is complying with its obligations to offer users more freedom and choice, such as the easy removal of apps.

The DMA, which came into force two years ago, contains rules for seven large technology companies, including Google, part of Alphabet. The legislation aims to limit the power of these companies and give competitors more opportunities.

Gatekeeper obligations not complied with

The organizations ARTICLE 19, European Digital Rights (EDRi), Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE), Gesellschaft für Freiheitsrechte (GFF), Homo Digitalis, and Vrijschrift.org argue that Alphabet is not complying with the obligation for so-called gatekeepers to enable users to easily remove pre-installed software. According to them, Android is designed in such a way that it is not clear to users how Google’s default apps can be disabled. In addition, the company allegedly takes measures to discourage users from actually deactivating these apps.

The group is calling on the European Commission to launch an in-depth investigation. Alphabet denies the allegations and claims that apps on Android devices are easy to remove. According to the company, this complaint does not represent a genuine concern among users. A Google spokesperson emphasized that regulators, including the UK CMA, have already dismissed similar complaints in the past.

The European Commission has confirmed receipt of the complaint and is investigating it in accordance with standard procedures.

Previous problems with AI Act

Large US tech companies are often at odds with European authorities. The technology lobby group CCIA Europe, whose members include big names such as Alphabet, Meta, and Apple, recently called on the European Union to temporarily halt the introduction of the AI Act. According to the organization, hasty implementation of the law would harm Europe’s technological ambitions.

The AI Act, which officially came into force in June last year, contains a series of provisions that will be introduced in phases. One of the most important parts, namely the regulations on General-Purpose AI (GPAI) models, will enter into force on August 2.