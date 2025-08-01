ChatGPT chats ‘leaked’ in Google search results

Conversations with ChatGPT are popping up in Google search results due to shared links from users. Some links contain sensitive information that was originally intended for a limited audience.

According to reports by Fast Company, Google appears to be indexing conversations that users send via the share option in ChatGPT. These are public links that people create by deliberately clicking on the share button. For example, to send them to someone via WhatsApp or save them for later. What many users may not realize is that in many cases these links are completely public and can therefore be accessed via search engines.

A simple Google search for shared ChatGPT links yields thousands of conversations. Although a significant portion of these chats do not contain personal information, there are also examples where people share intimate or vulnerable details. Think of experiences with abuse, mental health issues, or specific situations within relationships or work environments. Because users sometimes provide very personal context, they can still be indirectly traced.

Warning falls short

The problem seems to be particularly prevalent among people who use the share button assuming that this is a private action. In reality, the link can be public if users manually set the shared chat to be findable via search engines. A warning about disclosing sensitive information is displayed during sharing, and users can delete shared links at any time. However, in practice, this does not appear to provide sufficient protection against unintended exposure.

The extent of the problem is difficult to determine exactly, as not all shared chats are automatically indexed by Google. However, almost 4,500 conversations can be found through visible search results alone. Fast Company has decided not to publish the content of these examples due to the sensitive nature of many of the topics discussed.

AI increasingly used for mental health support

The findings come at a time when language models are increasingly being used for personal or psychological support. In the United States, nearly half of respondents in a recent survey said they had used AI for mental health support in the past year. Many sought help for anxiety, depression, or personal issues. Unlike confidential therapy sessions, however, AI chats are not always protected from public view.

OpenAI is not the only company facing these kinds of privacy issues. Other providers, such as Meta, have previously displayed user questions in public feeds within their AI systems. There, too, a lack of knowledge among users led to personal information being accidentally shared with a wider audience than intended. Security experts point to the difference between users’ expectations and how AI platforms actually work.

The CEO of OpenAI recently stated that users should be cautious about sharing their most personal information in ChatGPT. He emphasized that in some cases, the company may be legally required to transfer data to authorities. This comment related to legal proceedings, but it also highlights the broader vulnerability of conversations with AI.