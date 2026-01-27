EU investigates X for sexual AI images made by Grok

The European Union has launched a formal investigation into social media platform X for possible violations of European legislation on illegal and harmful content. The investigation was prompted by public outrage after manipulated, sexually suggestive images were distributed via the xAI chatbot Grok.

According to Reuters, the European Commission wants to determine whether X has taken sufficient measures to identify and mitigate risks to users when using Grok. In doing so, the Commission is looking specifically at the protection of consumers and vulnerable groups within the EU. According to Brussels, it is unclear whether the platform conducted a targeted risk analysis prior to the European rollout of Grok.

The investigation follows similar steps taken by the British regulator Ofcom, which is looking into reports that Grok generated sexually explicit deepfake images. Several countries in Southeast Asia also took action. Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia temporarily blocked the chatbot, after which access was restored in some cases following additional security measures by developer xAI.

In recent weeks, the European Commission has been vocal about the nature of the images circulating via X. According to the Commission, these included AI-generated images of naked women and minors, which is prohibited under European law. Such applications of AI are considered harmful and unacceptable by European policymakers.

xAI introduced restrictions

X has previously indicated that xAI has restricted image editing via Grok and that users in certain countries can no longer generate images of people in explicit or revealing contexts. Exactly which countries are involved has not been disclosed. Brussels acknowledges that these changes are a step in the right direction, but argues that they do not eliminate all structural risks.

The investigation is taking place within the framework of the Digital Services Act, which requires large online platforms to take more active measures against illegal content and systemic risks. Violations can result in fines of up to six percent of global annual turnover. In December, X was already hit with a hefty fine for insufficient transparency under the same legislation.

The European approach to large American tech companies is politically sensitive. In the United States, criticism has been levelled at what is seen as a strict European regulatory drive, with trade measures even being suggested. However, European policymakers emphasise that the core of the investigation revolves around the protection of fundamental rights of citizens, in particular those of women and children.

Meanwhile, there are calls within the European Parliament to remain vigilant in enforcing AI rules. According to parliamentarians, legislation on artificial intelligence must be flexible enough to intervene quickly when new risks become apparent, especially with technologies that are developing rapidly.