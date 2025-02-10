3 in 5 organizations expect cyber attack this year

New research by Zscaler shows that organizations urgently need to improve their cyber resilience. While 94 per cent of IT leaders believe their current strategies are effective, only 45 per cent believe their approach is up-to-date.

According to a global survey of 1,700 IT leaders, 60 per cent of organizations expect to experience a cyber attack within a year. The gap between confidence and reality becomes painfully clear: 49 per cent of respondents consider their IT infrastructure to be highly resilient, but 40 per cent have not reviewed their strategies for more than six months.

Interestingly, 60 per cent of IT leaders believe their organization focuses too much on prevention. Technical measures are essential, but only a small proportion implement critical tools such as threat hunting (44 percent), zero trust micro-segmentation (42 percent) and deception technologies (35 percent).

In addition, 94 per cent of IT leaders understand how a strong cyber defence strategy can help strengthen business operations. Yet current approaches are not producing the desired results. Despite the belief in the measures, only one in two IT leaders say they experience less data loss (56 per cent) and faster incident recovery (53 per cent) through cyber resilience efforts.

Investment needed

The survey shows that more focus on preventive IT security is needed. Nearly half (49 per cent) of respondents indicated that the current level of investment does not meet the growing need. Additionally, only 44 per cent of organizations have the CISO actively involved in cyber defense initiatives, indicating a lack of strategic priority.

Also read: Zscaler introduces Zscaler Resilience for greater business continuity