Lattica enters market with FHE for AI privacy issues

The startup Lattica has emerged from stealth mode, officially launching its new product on the market. The company provides a cloud-based platform that uses Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) to keep data encrypted while using AI models.

Lattica’s technology is particularly relevant for sectors where data privacy is critical, such as healthcare, financial services, and government agencies. Fully Homomorphic Encryption ensures that all communication between AI providers and end users remains fully encrypted without decryption. However, computational limitations have prevented large-scale implementation until now.

Homomorphic Encryption Abstraction Layer

Lattica, led by founder and CEO Dr. Rotem Tsabary, has found a way to circumvent these limitations by exploiting the mathematical similarities between FHE and machine learning. The company is backed by Konstantin Lomashuk’s Cyber Fund and Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon Network and Sentient: The Open AGI Foundation.

A key part of the solution is the Homomorphic Encryption Abstraction Layer (HEAL), which improves FHE performance and standardizes its acceleration. This cloud-based service acts as a universal bridge connecting FHE applications and AI algorithms to different types of hardware, including GPUs, TPUs, and CPUs, as well as specialized accelerators such as ASICs and FPGAs.

“By combining the advancements of hardware acceleration with software-based optimization, we realized that not only could we improve FHE efficiency to the point of commercial viability, but use it to solve critical data dilemmas holding back AI’s adoption in sensitive industries,” said Dr. Rotem Tsabary.

Combining hardware and software

Lattica also shared the results of an extensive survey within the FHE community. It shows that 71 percent of respondents believe that FHE adoption will be achieved through hardware and software developments, confirming the company’s approach.

The company focuses on the healthcare and financial sectors, with potential applications in secure data analysis for medical research and encrypted financial transactions. Lattica’s platform ensures that user data remains fully encrypted throughout the machine learning inference process, fundamentally transforming sensitive data processing in the AI ecosystem.

