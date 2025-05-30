SentinelOne restores services after lengthy outage

Security company SentinelOne experienced a major outage on Thursday that rendered various services unavailable.

The problems affected, among other things, the consoles used by customers to manage their security environments. Crucial components such as threat intelligence and endpoint protection via the Singularity service were also temporarily unavailable.

According to SentinelOne, the outage began on May 29 and lasted into the evening. At around 7:41 p.m. UTC (Coordinated Universal Time), the company reported that access to the consoles had been restored for all customers. At an earlier stage, around 6:10 p.m. UTC, a gradual restoration of the systems had already begun.

Endpoint protection remained intact

SentinelOne said in a status update that customer endpoints remained protected during the outage. However, managed detection & response services were temporarily unable to view incidents. Threat intelligence reporting was also delayed. According to an initial analysis, there was no security incident. The company apologized for the inconvenience and emphasized that it was actively working on a solution.

It is striking that the first reports of the outage appeared on social media before SentinelOne itself communicated with its customers. This led to criticism from users, who felt blindsided by the lack of transparency in the early stages of the outage.

The Register reported that at least eleven services were unavailable at the time of the outage. This is evident from screenshots of the SentinelOne dashboard that users shared online.

Although the exact cause of the outage has not yet been confirmed, it appears that the problem did not lie with an external party. SentinelOne uses cloud services from AWS. The status page of that provider mentioned only one incident on Thursday. This was a brief outage affecting API traffic in an Asian region, which was resolved within an hour. The much longer outage at SentinelOne – which lasted at least six hours – suggests that the cause must be internal, according to The Register.