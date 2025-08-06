Vectra AI launches MCP Server for AI assistants in threat detection

Vectra AI has launched its MCP Server, which helps security analysts with investigations through AI assistants. The new tool makes the Vectra AI Platform more accessible by offering the option to control it using natural language.

The MCP Server removes technical barriers that prevent analysts from conducting investigations. Instead of complex workflows, users can now investigate incidents, reconstruct the timeline of an attack, and generate reports via simple prompts. The integration requires no changes to existing deployments.

Jeff Reed, Chief Product Officer at Vectra AI, emphasizes the accessibility of the solution: “We want to make our intelligence available wherever and however customers work.” He goes on to talk about democratizing security expertise through direct access via AI tools that teams already use.

Democratization of security expertise

Vectra AI sees the tool as a means of bridging the gap between complex security platforms and users. The MCP Server uses the Model Context Protocol, an open standard that allows AI agents to communicate with external systems. This gives security teams access to platform data through conversations with assistants such as Claude Desktop and Cursor.

The company previously introduced AI Analyst as part of a quartet of solutions to combat alert fatigue among security teams. In addition to eliminating this noise, the company now wants to simplify the technical infrastructure surrounding it. In doing so, it is following the trend of adopting MCP and eliminating as many integration steps as possible. The advantage of standardizing AI tooling is that security platforms can do this without having to prescribe exactly which AI model works best as an assistant for a specific solution.

Early access available

The MCP Server is currently available to preview customers through an early access program. The company has announced more releases in the near future. The tool supports the generation of context-rich visualizations and reports that are easy to share with management.