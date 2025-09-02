Google refutes reports of major Gmail breach

Google has attempted to clarify a wave of reports that gave the impression that Gmail had recently experienced a major security breach. According to the company, these claims are completely unfounded.

In an official statement, Google said that no general warning had been issued to all users. The company also stated that Gmail’s protection remains robust and effective.

The confusion seems to have arisen from an old incident that was revisited. Earlier this year, Google reported a phishing attack that exploited a Salesforce environment. This was made public in June, and on August 8, the company reported that all affected accounts had been notified. Nevertheless, stories have emerged in recent days that incorrectly linked this incident to a broader warning to all 2.5 billion Gmail users. Google emphatically denies this.

Higher risk after Salesforce incident

However, there is another aspect at play. Google has actually warned users of an increased risk of phishing and vishing in the aftermath of the Salesforce incident. It emphasized that no passwords or Gmail accounts themselves had been leaked, but that criminals were using stolen business contact details to make their attempts more credible.

There are reports that attackers are even posing as Google employees to deceive victims. According to some external reports, the scope of the data breach may be greater than initially thought, with a possible impact on other integrations such as Drift.

Google emphasizes that Gmail’s security measures still block more than 99.9 percent of phishing attempts and malware before they reach the inbox. That percentage is achieved through a combination of machine learning, pattern recognition, and continuous monitoring of suspicious activity.

Although the technical protection is strong, Google does ask users to take responsibility. The company reiterates the usefulness of modern login methods such as passkeys, which are more secure than traditional passwords. In addition, vigilance remains essential: reporting suspicious emails not only helps individuals, but also strengthens collective protection.