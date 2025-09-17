Check Point acquires Lakera for comprehensive AI security

Check Point acquires Lakera to build an end-to-end AI security stack. The acquisition aims to help organizations deploy AI safely and responsibly as new attack vectors emerge.

More and more organizations are integrating large language models, generative AI, and autonomous agents into their business processes. While this accelerates innovation, it also creates new security challenges. In a world where data increasingly functions as “executable code,” data breaches, model manipulation, and undesirable effects of autonomous decision-making are becoming ever greater threats.

Check Point already offers GenAI Protect, SaaS and API security, data loss prevention, and machine learning-driven security. Adding Lakera’s technology creates a more complete AI security stack.

The combination of Lakera’s runtime protection with Check Point’s AI-driven Infinity Platform enables organizations to comprehensively secure models, AI agents, and data without compromising speed or security.

Lakera’s AI-native approach

Founded in 2021 by AI experts from Google and Meta, Lakera is entirely focused on AI-native security. The company has 70 employees with R&D centers in Zurich and San Francisco.

Its core products, Lakera Red and Lakera Guard, offer posture assessments before deployment and real-time protection during use. The platform provides specific protection for LLMs, AI agents, and multimodal workflows.

The technology combines advanced runtime security with continuous red teaming. This is supported by Gandalf, a global network for adversarial AI. This approach yields a dynamic security model that evolves in response to emerging AI threats.

Performance and capabilities

Lakera’s platform demonstrates strong performance with a detection rate above 98 percent and latency below 50 milliseconds. The system generates less than 0.5 percent false positives, which, according to the manufacturer, ensures secure AI workloads without delay or inaccuracy.

The platform supports over 100 languages and offers real-time protection against prompt injection, data leaks, and model manipulation. These capabilities are essential for multinationals that want to deploy AI globally.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Lakera will form the basis of Check Point’s new Global Center of Excellence for AI Security. This center is intended to accelerate research, innovation, and integration in the field of AI security within the Infinity Platform.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary approvals.

Tip: Check Point is working towards autonomous zero trust with the latest additions to Infinity