CrowdStrike launches AI tools for patching and threat intelligence

CrowdStrike presents two new solutions that use AI to bring security and IT processes closer together: Falcon for IT Risk-based Patching and Threat AI.

This is according to SiliconAngle. With these introductions, the company aims to help organizations respond more quickly to vulnerabilities and threats, while replacing fragmented workflows with a single integrated platform.

The first announcement addresses a well-known pain point: the gap between discovering a vulnerability and actually fixing it. In many organizations, security teams find the problems, after which IT departments have to implement the patches using separate resources. This leads to delays, duplicate tooling, and additional risks.

CrowdStrike claims that Falcon for IT Risk-based Patching solves this problem by bringing vulnerability management and patch implementation together within the Falcon console. It uses proprietary intelligence and AI models to determine which vulnerabilities are most likely to be exploited in practice. With features such as Patch Safety Scores and sensor intelligence, teams should be able to patch faster, more securely, and on a larger scale without disruption.

According to CTO Elia Zaitsev, closing this gap is crucial because attackers often exploit known vulnerabilities within minutes. He emphasizes that the new service brings security and IT together in a single risk-based approach, so organizations know what to tackle first and can actually do so.

Automated agents

The second new product is Threat AI, a system that utilizes automated agents to collect and analyze threat intelligence more efficiently. These agents can classify malware, perform reverse engineering, and continuously scan environments for signs of intrusion, among other things.

In addition, a browser extension is available that adds CrowdStrike information directly to analysts’ daily work. This gives them faster access to relevant context and recommendations.

Threat AI is built into the existing Threat Intelligence and Hunting module and is designed to take on complex tasks, while analysts continue to make the final decisions.

The announcements fit into CrowdStrike’s broader vision of the Agentic Security Workforce, in which AI-driven agents form the front line of defense, but human expertise remains in control.

Earlier in the event, the company also unveiled the Agentic Security Platform, which further supports this approach. In addition, CrowdStrike announced that it is acquiring AI security company Pangea for a reported $260 million.