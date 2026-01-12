Microsoft closes vulnerability in Edge, version 144 coming soon

Microsoft has released an update for Edge that addresses a serious security issue. The update is version 143.0.3650.139, which is now available for desktop users. Edge 144 is also available for testers.

This was reported by Nedwin. With this release, Microsoft is resuming its regular update cycle after the holidays, following the release of a preview version of Windows 11 for 2026 on January 9.

The update is limited in scope and focuses primarily on stability and security. In the official explanation, Microsoft mentions general bug fixes and one specific correction for a vulnerability in Chromium. This vulnerability, referred to as CVE-2026-0628, is considered highly serious. The problem made it possible to inject malicious code when a user was tricked into installing a malicious extension. This extension allowed scripts or HTML to be executed within pages with elevated privileges, posing a potentially significant security risk.

Edge automatically installs updates in the background by default and activates them when the browser is restarted. If you want to check immediately whether the latest version is available, you can do so manually via the Edge settings page.

Edge 44 available via the Beta channel

Microsoft is already looking ahead to the next major release. Version 144 of Edge is scheduled for broad availability in the Stable and Extended Stable channels and can already be tested via the Beta channel. Microsoft’s official release notes indicate that this beta does not consist of a single build, but of several consecutive updates that fix bugs and performance issues. This information can be found on Microsoft Learn, where Microsoft describes the changes made in each build.

The current beta of Edge 144 focuses on stability, but functional enhancements have also been added, particularly for business users. One of these is the introduction of contextual suggestions in the address bar. This allows users to immediately request a summary of the page they have opened. This functionality uses Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat and is intended to provide faster insight into relevant information, which can save time, especially in work environments.

According to Microsoft, various improvements in performance and reliability have already been implemented in earlier beta builds of Edge 144. This phased approach indicates that Microsoft sees the upcoming stable release primarily as a refinement of existing functionality, with Copilot integration as one of the more visible innovations.

Source: Microsoft Learn, Microsoft Edge Beta Channel release notes