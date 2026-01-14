CrowdStrike acquires browser security company Seraphic

CrowdStrike is acquiring Israeli browser security specialist Seraphic Security. With the deal, which sources say is worth approximately $400 million, CrowdStrike is adding technology that focuses on securing the browser as a central hub.

According to Calcalist, the exact terms of the deal have not been disclosed. The majority of the acquisition price is likely to be paid in cash, supplemented by shares.

Ilan Yeshua and Avihay Cohen founded Seraphic in 2020. It quickly grew into a company with more than fifty employees. The startup also managed to convince investors of its vision. In January last year, Seraphic raised $29 million in a financing round, with participation from GreatPoint Ventures and the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, among others. In total, the financing amounted to approximately $37 million.

Seraphic secures existing browsers

The core of Seraphic’s technology lies in directly securing existing browsers. Instead of forcing organizations to switch to a separate secure browser or heavy infrastructure such as virtual desktop environments and VPNs, Seraphic integrates its security layer directly into the browser that employees already use.

This allows companies to benefit from protection and detection without any visible impact on end users. The solution supports various browsers and connects to popular SaaS and desktop applications widely used for collaboration and communication.

This approach positions Seraphic in a competitive market where multiple parties are trying to make the browser a central point of security. While some alternatives work with isolated environments or additional layers that increase management and costs, Seraphic opts for a browser-native approach. According to the company, this lowers the implementation threshold and reduces the operational burden on IT and security teams.

Browser as a hub

For CrowdStrike, the acquisition is in line with its broader strategy of increasingly linking identity, endpoint, and access. The browser plays a central role in this, as it is where most of the daily work takes place and sensitive data is accessed.

By combining Seraphic’s technology with the telemetry and threat intelligence of the Falcon platform and recent enhancements in continuous authorization, CrowdStrike aims to make security more dynamic and context-dependent.

The joint goal is to not limit zero trust to a one-time access control, but to enforce it continuously during active sessions. In this vision, users continue to work flexibly in their browser of choice, while security adapts to behavior, identity, and risk in the background.

