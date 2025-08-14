Oracle to offer Google Gemini models

Oracle and Google Cloud are making AI models accessible to businesses via Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The collaboration will start with Gemini 2.5 and is intended to help customers build versatile AI agents for various business applications.

An important aspect of the collaboration is the future availability within Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications. This will give customers access to Gemini models directly in their existing workflows. This includes applications for finance, HR, supply chain, sales, service, and marketing.

“Today, leading enterprises are using Gemini to power AI agents across a range of use cases and industries,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “Now, Oracle customers can access our leading models from within their Oracle environments, making it even easier for them to begin deploying powerful AI agents.”

AI agents for versatile applications

The integration of Google’s Gemini 2.5 via Oracle’s Generative AI service opens up new possibilities for businesses. Organizations can now develop AI agents that perform complex tasks, from multimodal understanding to advanced programming and software development. Workflow automation and knowledge-based research are also among the possibilities.

Oracle plans to make the full range of Gemini models available through new Vertex AI integrations. In addition to text models, this includes advanced capabilities for video, image, speech, and music generation. Specialized industry models, such as MedLM for healthcare, will also be available.

Security and scalability are key

Google’s Gemini models distinguish themselves at the enterprise level through several characteristics. They can base answers on up-to-date Google Search data for accuracy and have large context windows. In addition, they offer strong encryption and privacy policies, along with leading reasoning capabilities.

Oracle emphasizes that it brings AI technology close to business data, prioritizing security, adaptability, and scalability. “Oracle has been intentional in offering model choice curated for the enterprise, spanning open and proprietary models,” said Clay Magouyrk, president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Customers can use existing Oracle Universal Credits to get started with Google’s Gemini models immediately. This lowers the barrier for organizations to try out and implement the new AI capabilities in their existing systems.

