Oracle launches serverless distributed Exadata database

Oracle today launched Oracle Globally Distributed Exadata Database on Exascale Infrastructure. This new service is designed to distribute critical business applications across multiple regions, with automatic data synchronization and built-in protection against regional outages.

The serverless architecture features built-in Raft replication for synchronizing data between different data centers. This should enable what Oracle calls an Active/Active/Active architecture. Applications remain online even if entire regions fail. The service can scale horizontally to millions of transactions per second with petabytes of data, helping organizations process streaming data and long-running AI and analytics workloads.

For organizations with strict data residency requirements, the service offers automated distribution rules. These allow companies to determine where specific data is stored and processed, which is important in highly regulated industries such as financial services and healthcare.

Oracle emphasizes that the service is suitable for agentic AI workloads. These AI systems can vary in use, depending on user interactions. The serverless architecture ensures that organizations only pay for what they use.

Built on Exascale Infrastructure

The new database solution runs entirely on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and can dynamically scale up or down without complex configuration. With this, Oracle is targeting organizations with real-time analytics, large transaction volumes, and variable AI workloads.

The service uses Exascale Infrastructure, which Oracle previously introduced to make Exadata more accessible to smaller organizations. Oracle is now expanding that foundation with global distribution capabilities.

The service is available today in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure regions worldwide. Oracle supports the full Oracle Database and SQL functionality, allowing existing applications to be deployed without major modifications.