Atlassian acquires Secoda to expand ‘System of Work’

Atlassian has acquired Secoda, a platform that aims to make data insights accessible to non-technical teams. Atlassian wants to build a complete ‘System of Work’ through Rovo, using acquisitions of various parties as building blocks. AI serves to bridge the gap between data and actual decisions.

Secoda was founded in 2021 and helps companies make data findable and understandable for everyone, regardless of technical background. According to founder Etai Mizrahi, the platform answers thousands of complex questions for business teams every day. These are “questions that used to take analysts days to answer,” Mizrahi says.

From spreadsheets to semantic catalog

Secoda has built a solution that provides a complete overview of company data, including the knowledge that teams have about it. By combining this with AI that has a grip on structured data, teams no longer have to wait for answers. They can solve problems themselves, according to Secoda.

This ties in quite clearly with the idea behind Atlassian’s Rovo platform, which already maps the human side of work through a semantic knowledge layer. Rovo consists of three components: Rovo Search for unified search, Rovo Chat for conversational UI, and Rovo Agents for task-specific actions. Secoda’s expertise in structured data complements this.

“Atlassian has been mapping the human side of work in organizations for decades,” explains Tiffany To, EVP of Platform and Enterprise at Atlassian. The Teamwork Graph contextualizes work and relationships, after which Rovo brings that knowledge to each team member. “With Secoda, more teams can enrich their data with meaning and context, making it AI-ready.”

Secoda’s ability to extract context from structured data further expands the “connected intelligence” of teams at Atlassian. This should lead to faster and smarter decisions.

Next step in platform strategy

Atlassian is clearly continuing its acquisition strategy. In October of this year, the company completed its acquisition of The Browser Company, creator of the Arc browser. There, too, the focus was on connecting different work applications.

For Secoda customers, little will change for the time being, says Mizrahi. The team that built Secoda will continue with the same tasks at Atlassian. However, the infrastructure will gradually migrate to Atlassian’s Cloud Platform. The company promises to publish clear plans and timelines for this well in advance. We can therefore expect that the integration of the platform will ultimately lead to the disappearance of Secoda AI as a separate solution.