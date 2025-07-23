Update for Windows 11 brings more resilience (and Recall)

The optional update KB5062660 for Windows 11 version 24H2 is now available. Microsoft is introducing several new features, including the rollout of Microsoft Recall in Europe.

Recall allows you to export snapshots of your activities to trusted apps or websites. When you activate it for the first time, a unique export code is generated, which is required to decrypt snapshots. This code is only displayed once and is not stored by Microsoft. Users can activate the export via the settings, where a new option has also been added to reset Recall and delete all associated data.

The update also expands the Click to Do functionality. A new action called Practice in Reading Coach is now available, allowing users to improve their reading skills and pronunciation. In addition, selected texts can be displayed in Immersive Reader, a distraction-free environment with customizable reading settings.

Click to Do also in Teams

It is now also possible to convert selected text directly into a draft using Draft with Copilot in Word, provided the user has a Microsoft 365 Copilot subscription. Furthermore, Click to Do is now integrated with Microsoft Teams for sending messages or scheduling meetings.

The settings app will get an AI agent for Copilot+ PCs, which helps users find and change settings using natural language. This agent can also automate actions with the user’s permission. On non-Copilot+ systems, the search bar in the settings app is now centered for better accessibility.

Under the Windows Resiliency Initiative, Microsoft is introducing fast machine recovery options via the Windows Recovery Environment. This feature automatically detects widespread issues and provides targeted solutions via Windows Update. Home users will have this feature enabled by default. The interface for unexpected restarts has also been updated to better match the Windows 11 design.

Improvements to the Start menu

Other improvements have been made to the Start menu, where system administrators now have the option to apply fixed pin settings only once. Snap functionality has been given a more user-friendly interface with tips for accidental activation. The settings for Windows Search have been combined into a single, clear page. For gamers, there is a new Gamepad keyboard layout, which also works for entering a PIN when logging in.

Issues in previous versions have been addressed, including bugs in File Explorer that occurred when synchronizing with SharePoint sites and opening context menus. Other issues resolved relate to system stability, input methods for traditional Chinese and Indian keyboards, desktop icons disappearing visually during app updates, and notifications not bringing apps to the foreground.

Finally, AI components have also been updated, including Image Search, Content Extraction, and Semantic Analysis. The update also includes improvements to the Windows Servicing Stack via KB5064485. According to Microsoft, there are currently no known issues with this update. The rollout is gradual, so it may take some time before the update is available to all users.