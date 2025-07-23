Scale-up inforcer raises $35 million for growth in SME market

US scale-up Inforcer has raised $35 million in a Series B funding round. The investment is led by Dawn Capital, with participation from existing investor Meritech Capital.

inforcer offers a multi-tenant management platform for managed service providers (MSPs) that roll out Microsoft services to small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers.

Since its founding in 2022, inforcer has positioned itself as an important tool in the software stack of modern MSPs. The platform enables them to manage Microsoft 365 environments across multiple customers (tenants), centrally rolling out and maintaining policies, users, alerts, security settings, and more.

Bridge between MSPs and Microsoft

According to inforcer, the platform forms a bridge between MSPs and Microsoft. Although the vast majority of SMEs already use Microsoft products, AI and security solutions in particular remain underutilised. This is mainly because setting up and managing these services requires a lot of manual work. inforcer aims to lower this barrier so that MSPs can get more value out of existing Microsoft licences for their customers.

The company focuses on MSPs that are transitioning to a cloud-first model, where traditional revenue from server management and monitoring is replaced by tenant management and security services. By standardizing on the Microsoft ecosystem and reducing the use of external tools, MSPs can operate more efficiently and profitably, according to Inforcer.

Expansion of AI capabilities

The platform is also actively building on its AI functionality. The new capital injection follows just months after a previous Series A round of $19 million in 2024. Inforcer is using these funds for product development and the expansion of AI capabilities. AI-based policy analytics have recently been added to the platform. These help MSPs understand policy rules, assess their impact, and detect deviations in tenant settings using AI context.

inforcer states that the Microsoft tenant now acts as the new server for MSPs, as business data is primarily located in the cloud. With further investments in AI, the company aims to help MSPs play a proactive role in supporting their customers in adopting AI and improving their security.

The organization is growing rapidly and now has offices in the US, the UK, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Australia. inforcer serves more than 800 MSPs worldwide. With the new funding, the company aims to deepen its collaboration with its customers, further expand its team, and strengthen its global community of MSP partners. The goal remains to make Microsoft’s enterprise-grade AI and security technology accessible to SMBs.

Also read: ManageEngine launches MSP Central for centralized management