NiCE acquires German AI startup Cognigy for $955M

US software supplier Nice is acquiring German AI company Cognigy for $955 million. Cognigy, based in Düsseldorf, specializes in AI-driven voice and chat solutions for customer service. The acquisition is considered the largest AI acquisition in Europe to date.

The deal was first reported by Handelsblatt. Cognigy was founded in 2016 and has developed into a leading provider of advanced AI agents. This software helps companies automate customer interactions via voice and chat channels. Cognigy’s technology is used worldwide by more than a thousand brands, including big names such as Toyota, Bosch, Nestlé, and Lufthansa. The platform supports more than a hundred languages. It is designed to be easily integrated into existing business environments.

Important role for data security and compliance

Cognigy’s technology is particularly valued in regulated sectors such as finance and energy. The company has deliberately chosen an approach that focuses strongly on data security, compliance, and control, rather than complete reliance on generative AI. This approach has won the trust of customers with strict requirements for privacy and reliability.

The acquisition fits within Nice’s broader strategy to strengthen its position in customer contact technology. Cognigy’s AI solutions will be integrated into Nice’s CXone Mpower platform. With this, the US company aims to help customers worldwide improve and automate their customer service, from front office to back office.

According to Nice’s CEO, the acquisition offers the opportunity to accelerate innovation and deliver more value to customers by better combining AI and human interaction. Cognigy founder Philipp Heltewig also sees the deal as an important step. He says that the partnership with Nice gives the company access to a larger network and more resources to grow faster.

The transaction was financed from Nice’s own resources and unanimously approved by the board. Approximately $50 million of the total amount is subject to additional conditions and will be paid later in a combination of cash and shares. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

The acquisition of Cognigy follows earlier European AI deals, including the purchase of Finnish company SiloAI by chip manufacturer AMD. However, the number of major tech acquisitions by European companies remains limited. Experts point out that this indicates a structural problem: promising technology is leaving Europe, while European buyers are lagging behind.