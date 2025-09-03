DeepL develops autonomous AI agent for business processes

The creator of the DeepL translation tool is launching an autonomous AI agent designed to streamline business processes. The tool works via existing interfaces and promotes the same accuracy for which the company is known.

DeepL emphasizes that the new agent delivers the same quality and security level that DeepL normally provides. The security architecture includes tools for real-time task monitoring, options to pause or review ongoing processes, and options for human approval for critical decisions.

These security measures give both individual users and managers direct control over usage and output, which should guarantee the highest degree of accuracy and correct decision-making.

Widely applicable within organizations

Although DeepL Agent is multilingual, its functionality extends beyond purely linguistic tasks. The AI agent supports knowledge workers in a wide range of scenarios, from accounting and sales to marketing, localization, and human resources management. The question is whether users will quickly think of DeepL for this or contact the company for this, but in any case, the offer is now available.

Practical applications include gathering insights for sales departments, automating invoice processing, and handling document translations. Chief Scientist Stefan Mesken describes it as “a highly efficient assistant that understands your needs in the workplace.”

Virtual assistant for various tasks

DeepL Agent functions as a digital employee that performs repetitive tasks independently. The system uses virtual versions of standard tools such as a keyboard, browser, and mouse to act on behalf of users via existing software interfaces. In this respect, it resembles other “computer use” tools from OpenAI, Claude, and various AI startups.

DeepL’s agent learns from existing interactions, making support increasingly personalized and better aligned with users’ daily workflows.

According to CEO Jarek Kutylowski, the company is building on years of AI research. “We have been investing for years in understanding and solving complex language problems using AI. Our years of research give us a natural advantage in developing Agentic AI tools,” said the founder.

The agent is currently in beta testing with a few DeepL customers. A general release will follow soon via DeepL AI Labs, the company’s innovation center.

“DeepL Agent is designed to understand your instructions and execute them independently, just like human colleagues,” explains Mesken. This solution is expected to fundamentally change how companies operate.