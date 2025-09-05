Microsoft postpones ISO release of Windows 11 25H2

Microsoft has announced that the ISO files for Windows 11 version 25H2 will be available later than planned.

The official blog post about the release to the Release Preview channel previously stated that the downloadable installation files would be available this week, but an update was added on September 4. It states that the ISOs have been delayed and will be available at a later date. Microsoft has not specified a new date.

Windows 11 version 25H2 is now available to testers in the Release Preview channel of the Windows Insider program. This marks the start of the final testing phase before the update is rolled out more widely later this year. The release date was in line with expectations, as Microsoft has been releasing a new version of Windows around September or October for several years now. 25H2 is expected to be available as an optional update for regular users at the end of September, with general availability following in October.

Unlike version 24H2, Windows 25H2 is not a completely new release. This time, Microsoft has opted for a so-called enablement package. This means that versions 24H2 and 25H2 share the same core and system files. The new features are already included in the monthly quality updates for 24H2 but will only become active after installing the enablement package. This package is small and quick to install and changes the version to 25H2 with a single restart.

PowerShell 2.0 and WMIC are being discontinued

The update also includes some changes in functionality. Older components such as PowerShell 2.0 and WMIC will disappear. Furthermore, business and educational environments will gain new capabilities to manage or remove pre-installed Microsoft Store apps via Group Policy and MDM. According to Microsoft, this should give IT administrators more control over standard software. The company also mentions improvements to drivers and future integration of AI technology.

Although innovations are on the way, Microsoft emphasizes that the transition from 24H2 to 25H2 is primarily focused on a more efficient way of upgrading, with minimal downtime for users. For curious testers without access to the ISOs, installation via Windows Update in the Release Preview channel remains the only option for the time being.