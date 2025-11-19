Five9 introduces AI suite for contact centers

Five9 showcased a range of AI-driven capabilities at the CX Summit 2025. The enhancements to the Five9 Genius AI suite focus on routing, quality management, and analysis. This should enable contact centers to improve customer interaction with the help of artificial intelligence.

Many organizations struggle with scaling AI applications in their contact centers. Fragmented systems and scattered data are often the biggest obstacles. Five9 is now addressing this by using AI as a central connecting layer across different parts of the contact center.

These are the new AI functionalities

The announced innovations include Agentic Quality Management (AQM). This is an advanced quality management solution that can fully evaluate customer interactions. This provides insights that organizations can then use to support agent performance and customer satisfaction. The performance data generated by AQM can be used for routing decisions, employee coaching, and improvement initiatives.

Genius Routing is a dynamic matching engine that helps match customers to agents based on predefined characteristics, agent attributes, and skill levels. Thanks to its API-driven design, the system accepts real-time input. This contributes to faster solutions and personalized customer experiences.

OneVUE is an integrated reporting and analysis application that provides dashboards to customers of various sizes. These dashboards are customizable and self-operated. OneVUE builds on Aceyus VUE’s capabilities and offers new possibilities. OneVUE allows users to customize figures and graphs to their liking and set performance indicators themselves. These could include waiting times or customer satisfaction. Regardless of the technology a company uses, OneVUE enables it to monitor more effectively and better understand its customer service.

Finally, Adaptive Digital Engagement has been unveiled, an engagement solution that evolves as AI capabilities expand. Thanks to the new Dynamic Web Messenger Configurator, companies can instantly deploy and customize a chat window on their website without programming knowledge. Secondly, Five9 is now partnering with Meta, allowing companies to use WhatsApp for customer contact. They can use ready-made message templates, send group messages, and even deploy automated chatbots powered by artificial intelligence.

Cisco Webex gets more agentic AI for collaboration and contact centers