Riverlane aims to speed up quantum development by years

If Riverlane’s new roadmap holds true, we can expect quantum technology to arrive in the early 2030s. The Cambridge-based company focuses on quantum error correction, a key hurdle to overcome for future quantum computers to become successful. Three successive generations of fault-tolerant quantum systems are expected.

Each of these generations represents a 1000x scale-up in the number of reliable quantum operations, according to Riverlane. Known as QuOps, these will be the metric future chips will be measured on in due time. When exactly that time arrives, could be closer to the present than many currently believe.

At the heart of the challenge is making error corrections in real-time. Only immediate fault tolerance can fully harness the theoretical capabilities of future quantum computers. Such devices generate accumulating errors as they run, creating an avalanche effect that rapidly degrades results. Without continuously correcting those errors at extremely low latency, even the most advanced systems fail before they can outperform classical computers. In essence, error correction is a race against time where every second lost leads to further redundant calculations.

In December 2025, Riverlane scientists published research in the Nature Communications journal. In said research, the company showed its Local Clustering Decoder (LCD) enabled quantum computers to perform one million error-free operations with four times fewer qubits. These achievements provide the scientific basis for the 3-5 year acceleration claim. The new roadmap builds on this work and extends it to every major qubit type.

Steve Brierley, CEO and Founder of Riverlane, said: “Identifying and correcting billions of quantum errors in real-time is one of the most difficult technical challenges in all of science and the key that unlocks quantum’s future.”

From MegaQuOp to TeraQuOp

Riverlane’s roadmap defines the aforementioned three generations delivering a 1000x QuOps performance increase. MegaQuOp systems (one million operations) are expected before the end of this decade, with early hybrid systems combining quantum processors and AI to tackle materials science and chemistry challenges. GigaQuOp systems (one billion operations), targeted for the early 2030s, would enable a first wave of commercial quantum applications. TeraQuOp systems (one trillion operations), expected from 2033, mark the beginning of utility-scale computing across drug design, climate modelling, and more.

Two products underpin the roadmap. The first of these is Deltaflow, a real-time QEC system built on FPGA hardware that processes terabytes of data per second, and secondly Deltakit, an open-source SDK. Techzine previously reported on Deltakit’s launch, which targets a documented skills gap in the QEC field.

As it happens, quantum computing tackles many challenges. QEC is core to its overall success, but talent is scarce. According to a 2025 industry report, there are only an estimated 1,800 to 2,200 QEC specialists worldwide, with vacancy rates running at 50 to 66 percent. Instead, the more striking quantum breakthroughs so far have revolved around essentially silicon prototypes. Last year, Microsoft turned heads with its Majorana 1 processor, and late 2024 saw Google’s Willow quantum chip as well.