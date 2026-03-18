Alibaba raises AI prices by 34 percent due to rising demand

Alibaba is significantly raising the prices of its AI services and chips in an effort to better capitalize on the rapidly growing demand for artificial intelligence. Price increases range up to more than a third, depending on the product. In doing so, the Chinese tech giant is following a broader trend within the sector, in which major players are trying to recoup their investments in AI.

Bloomberg reports. The price adjustments apply, among other things, to Alibaba’s own AI chips and cloud storage services. Cloud storage solutions, in particular, are becoming significantly more expensive. Investors reacted positively to the news: the company’s stock rose sharply in Hong Kong.

The price hikes come at a time when Alibaba has refined its AI strategy. The company recently underwent a reorganization to focus more strongly on commercial applications of artificial intelligence. As part of this, it introduced new products and services, including AI solutions that can autonomously perform tasks for businesses.

Alibaba is not alone in this shift. Other major tech companies are also looking for ways to generate more revenue from AI. The massive investments in this technology are increasingly raising the question of when they will actually become profitable. Competitors such as Tencent and Baidu have also announced price increases for their AI products, while U.S. companies like Google are revising their rates as well.

Battle for AI leadership intensifies in China

Meanwhile, competition within China is intensifying. Tencent is gaining ground, particularly in the field of so-called agent-based AI systems that independently perform complex tasks. By integrating such technology into popular platforms like WeChat, Tencent has a strong starting position to quickly bring these applications to a large audience.

Alibaba is trying to close that gap by investing heavily. The company has set aside tens of billions of dollars for the further development of AI and the necessary infrastructure. At the same time, turning technological progress into a dominant market position remains a challenge. Recent personnel changes within the AI team underscore that the strategy is still very much a work in progress.

Hardware demand also plays a significant role. Production of specialized AI chips is being ramped up to meet growing demand. At the same time, geopolitical tensions and export restrictions are causing Chinese companies to increasingly opt for domestic alternatives. Analysts expect this trend to continue, partly to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.