Lucid Software expands AI tools for business processes

Lucid Software introduces new AI features, expanded accelerators, and deeper integrations to help companies accelerate transformation. The company helps organizations bridge the gap between AI ambitions and practical implementation.

Lucid Software is expanding its platform with AI functionality that enables teams to generate diagrams, organize ideas, and summarize complex boards. Users can now work directly on the canvas with AI, as if they were collaborating with an additional teammate.

“AI has the potential to transform business on a scale we haven’t seen in decades,” says CEO Dave Grow. “Yet most enterprises aren’t fully ready to adopt it, weighed down by fragmented processes and legacy realities.”

The announced MCP Server will securely connect the platform to large language models such as Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT. This should enable powerful workflows, including searching Lucid documents via natural language or collaborating with external AI agents.

Process optimization with accelerators

Lucid has also further developed three accelerators to help organizations document workflows and manage technical environments. The Process Accelerator centralizes process documentation in searchable repositories with approval flows. New features include comprehensive governance and standardization options.

The Cloud Accelerator generates up-to-date diagrams of AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Teams can now leverage blueprints and data source sharing, with APIs for further automation in development.

Finally, there is the Agility Accelerator, which supports agile planning and execution. Recent enhancements include capacity planning and scenario planning, with parent shapes and AI-driven insights for the future.

Improved collaboration suite

Lucid has expanded its core Visual Collaboration Suite with assisted layout features that automatically organize complex diagrams. New feedback capabilities allow notes to be added to specific diagram components. Enhanced collapsible diagram functionality improves the refinement and sharing of work.

Since its acquisition earlier this year, airfocus has become an important part of the Lucid ecosystem. Product leaders can convert brainstorming sessions into actionable roadmaps. Recent updates enable more effective prioritization with insight scoring and clearer views through improved grouping.

Strategy for intelligent work applications

The announcements reflect Lucid’s investment in an intelligent work acceleration platform where human creativity and AI execution converge. The company positions itself as a bridge between AI promise and practical adoption.

For organizations struggling with legacy systems and fragmented processes, Lucid offers a structured approach. By simplifying documentation, aligning strategy, and enabling execution, companies can remove the barriers that slow AI adoption.

The focus is on measurable business results rather than technology for technology’s sake. With these new features, teams can make decisions more quickly and collaborate more effectively on transformation initiatives.