Microsoft donates DocumentDB to Linux Foundation

Microsoft’s open-source document database DocumentDB is joining the Linux Foundation. The project, based on PostgreSQL, promises a vendor-neutral future for developers who want to compete with MongoDB.

Under the MIT license, developers get maximum freedom in using DocumentDB. They can choose between PostgreSQL interfaces for stronger JSON support or MongoDB compatibility for existing expertise. “We are committed to 100% compatibility with MongoDB drivers,” Microsoft emphasizes.

This developer-first mentality is also reflected in the simple implementation. It takes less than a minute to get DocumentDB up and running. Contributing to the project takes even less time, which keeps the barrier to entry low.

Rapid growth in a short time

DocumentDB has shown impressive growth since its launch earlier this year. The project reached nearly 2,000 GitHub stars and attracted a lot of attention from PostgreSQL enthusiasts. What started as a few PostgreSQL extensions evolved into a full-fledged document database that offers businesses an alternative to MongoDB.

The project combines the power of PostgreSQL with stronger JSON/BSON support. DocumentDB should benefit from the proven, modern engine and the broad PostgreSQL ecosystem. Users can continue to use their existing MongoDB drivers and tools, which makes the transition to DocumentDB easier.

The donation to the Linux Foundation creates an independent identity for the project and allows any database provider to contribute to its mission. The choice also has a technical dimension. DocumentDB remains faithful to open-source PostgreSQL rather than a forked version. The Foundation will ensure that these principles are upheld. This guarantees consistency and prevents fragmentation within the ecosystem.

Growing community requires structure

Several organizations have expressed interest in adopting and contributing to DocumentDB. Some already have a strong presence in the PostgreSQL community and want to expand their reach. Others offer managed database services and are considering adding DocumentDB to their portfolio.

With its origins at Microsoft on GitHub, a neutral home base was needed for open collaboration. A Technical Steering Committee (TSC) will now make executive decisions on vision and roadmap. In addition, a group of maintainers will monitor code quality and project standards.

The Linux Foundation will ensure that DocumentDB can maintain its neutrality and developer-focused principles as it continues to grow.

