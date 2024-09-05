These are the new Copilot+ PCs from Samsung, ASUS and Acer

Many new Copilot+ PCs have been announced just before IFA in Berlin. After Dell already presented the new offerings, Samsung, ASUS and Acer also followed suit on Wednesday.

Microsoft launched Copilot+ as a sub brand for AI PCs with enough computing power for AI features within Windows. Chief among these is Windows Recall, a “photographic memory” for users that continuously takes snapshots of the desktop.

Tip: Microsoft is rolling out the controversial Windows Recall feature this fall

Intel, Qualcomm, AMD

In June, Qualcomm was the first to launch Copilot+ PCs. The Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite was the first to have the necessary specifications (an NPU with 40+ TOPS), followed by AMD with Ryzen AI chips. Now Intel is also on board with Core Ultra 2 processors that will show up in thin-and-light laptops starting Sept. 24.

Read more: Intel launches Core Ultra 2, the answer to Qualcomm and AMD

Samsung: Galaxy Book5 Pro 360

Samsung’s new offering uses only the Intel Core Ultra 2, which features an NPU with 48 TOPS of AI processing power. The Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 is a laptop with a fully rotating screen and built-in AI features from Samsung itself, Google as well as Microsoft. For example, a connected smartphone can use Google’s Circle to Search or other Galaxy AI features on the Dynamic AMOLED 3K screen (120Hz).

Those who only stick with the built-in hardware can use all Copilot+ capabilities. Prices start at 1,899 euros for the 16GB RAM/1TB SSD variant.

Galaxy Book5 Pro 360

ASUS: Zenbook S14 and ExpertBook P5

Meanwhile, ASUS is specifically targeting a Copilot+ PC for work. The ASUS Zenbook S14 promises to be a balanced, though slightly expensive option. This thin-and-light will launch from $1,399; the European price is not yet known. A 2880×1800 OLED in a 16:10 ratio is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 2 chip up to the Core Ultra 7 258V.

The ExpertBook P5 is also equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 2 chip. Specific ASUS capabilities extend the AI feature set beyond just Copilot+. Namely, ASUS AI ExpertMeet automatically notifies meetings, specifically for conference calls.

ASUS ExpertGuardian enriches the ExpertBook P5 with security features such as Windows Secured Core, a highly shielded BIOS and a year of McAfee+ Premium. The latter promises deepfake protection and should detect email scams.

On the hardware front, ASUS uses an aluminum chassis and a 2.5K 144Hz display.

The entry-level price is $1,099.99 in the US; presumably the price in Europe won’t be too different from this.

ASUS ExpertBook P5405

Acer: Swift laptops from all chipmakers

At Acer, they are announcing several Swift laptops. In addition to the existing Snapdragon X Elite option for the Swift 14 AI, customers can now choose either an AMD or Intel processor. The Swift Go 14 AI features the Snapdragon X Plus (one step below the Elite with 8 cores).

For professionals, the TravelMate P6 14 AI is a compact option. A lightweight carbon chassis brings the overall weight below 1 kilogram (a feat no other Copilot+ PC can claim). The screen features a 2.8K resolution, while the webcam includes a privacy shutter and a QHD IR camera provides secure facial recognition.

The TravelMate will be available in January and start at 1,419 euros.

Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI

Also read: Dell presents affordable Copilot+ laptops