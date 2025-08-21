GitHub launches agents panel for seamless Copilot collaboration

GitHub introduces agents panel, a new interface that helps developers delegate tasks to Copilot coding agent from any page on github.com. The tool aims to improve workflow by enabling AI agents to be used as team members.

The agents panel is designed for easy operation. Users can start new tasks with simple prompts, such as “Add integration tests for LoginController” or “Add a dark mode/light mode switcher.” It is also possible to refer to specific GitHub issues or pull requests for context.

For more complex scenarios, developers can perform multiple tasks in parallel. For example, unit tests for different files can be added at the same time. The system analyzes the natural language instructions and converts them into concrete action steps.

Thanks to the Model Context Protocol, Copilot has read access to repository data on GitHub and can view web pages for validation via the Playwright MCP Server. Custom MCP servers can also be linked to add specific functionality.

Copilot works as a team member in the background

In recent months, AI agents have taken on an increasingly prominent role in development workflows. Earlier this year, Microsoft turned GitHub Copilot into a fully-fledged AI agent that can reason and make decisions independently. Now, GitHub is expanding these capabilities with the agents panel.

The new panel serves as a mission control center for agentic workflows. Developers can now assign tasks to Copilot from any page on github.com without interrupting their current work. The AI agent then works in the background and delivers a draft version of a pull request when the task is complete.

Copilot coding agent thus functions as a full team member. The system runs in the cloud, can perform multiple tasks in parallel, and remains active even when the user’s computer is turned off. The agent has access to a secure environment where builds, tests, and linters can be run without requiring permission for each step.

Integration with development environments

In addition to the web-based agents panel, Copilot coding agent is also available in other development environments. In VS Code, users can delegate tasks via the GitHub Pull Requests extension. JetBrains IDEs and Visual Studio also support the functionality via Copilot Chat.

On mobile devices, the agent works via GitHub Mobile, allowing tasks to be assigned on the go. Integration is also possible for tools that are compatible with the Model Context Protocol.

Since its initial launch, GitHub has made several improvements. The agent is now available to all paid Copilot subscribers and uses only one premium request per session. Improvements have also been made to the browser integration for validating changes.

The agents panel and Copilot coding agent are now available as a public preview for all paid Copilot users. Administrators may need to enable the Copilot coding agent policy before teams can use the functionality.