Microsoft adds AI features to GitHub Copilot and Azure Migrate

Microsoft announced new features for GitHub Copilot and Azure Migrate during the Migrate and Modernize Summit.

The enhancements are intended to accelerate the modernization of legacy applications and the migration of workloads to the cloud. In addition, the company is introducing a new support program called Azure Accelerate.

GitHub Copilot, the AI assistant used by more than 150 million developers, now has the ability to upgrade applications in Java and .NET automatically. The system can analyze breaking changes and dependencies. It can also suggest migration paths and even perform security checks on modified code. The modernization feature is available immediately for Java. The .NET version will remain in public preview for the time being. Microsoft emphasizes that this will enable organizations to reduce months of work to just a few days.

Microsoft is also expanding Azure Migrate with agentic AI features. The service can review applications before they are migrated to the cloud and provide guidance on necessary adjustments, as well as cost estimates. New is the integration with GitHub Copilot, which is designed to simplify collaboration between developers and IT departments. Furthermore, Azure Migrate now supports more databases and operating systems, including PostgreSQL and popular Linux distributions. The new features are available in preview.

Microsoft Azure Accelerate

In addition to the product updates, Microsoft presented Azure Accelerate, a program that connects organizations with experts and provides financial support for migration and modernization projects. Part of this is the Cloud Accelerate Factory, where Microsoft engineers work directly with customer teams to accelerate the implementation of more than 30 Azure services.

By combining GitHub Copilot, Azure Migrate, and Azure Accelerate, Microsoft is committed to enhancing the role of AI in modernizing applications and simplifying cloud migrations. The company sees technical debt as one of the biggest obstacles to innovation and positions agentic AI as the solution for a faster and more confident transition to modern platforms.