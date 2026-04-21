Linux is developing a new NTFS driver for kernel 7.1

The development of Linux kernel 7.1 is taking shape, and it now includes a change that is particularly relevant for users working with Windows file systems. The new kernel version adds an updated NTFS driver that supports both read and write operations.

The driver is optional and can be enabled via the kernel configuration, according to The Register. This addition does not mean that Linux is handling NTFS for the first time; support for Microsoft’s file system has existed within the platform for decades.

However, this step marks a shift in how that support is maintained and developed. The new driver is based on a modernized version of older kernel code, which has been expanded and adapted to current Linux kernel standards.

Focus on stability and maintenance

The developer behind the project, Namjae Jeon from Korea, has previously contributed to improvements related to other file systems and now works closely with projects within the Linux ecosystem. With this new implementation, the emphasis is on stability, compatibility, and maintainability. Test results show that the driver successfully passes more validation tests than the current NTFS3 driver, which was added to the kernel several years ago.

That NTFS3 driver, from Paragon Software, will remain part of the kernel for the time being. However, it seems likely that it will eventually be phased out as the new solution continues to prove itself. Maintaining complex kernel code requires ongoing effort, and that is often where the challenges arise after initial integration.

For end users, the difference will likely be barely noticeable. NTFS support in Linux was already at an acceptable level. The real benefit lies in the long term. With better-structured and documented code, it will be easier to continue improving and adapting the driver in the future.