Dutch Deftpower raises new growth capital

The Dutch software company Deftpower has raised €12.5 million in growth capital. With this investment, the company aims to strengthen its position in the European market and accelerate the development of its platform for smart charging of electric cars.

This was reported by the FD. The capital round was led by investor Endeit Capital. Existing shareholders, including 4impact Capital, also participated in the transaction. Deftpower had previously received support from Proeza Capital, Twickelborg, Cosmic Cat, Rethink Ventures, and Koolen Industries, among others.

Deftpower was founded in 2020 and now has 70 employees spread across offices in Arnhem and Berlin. The company is developing a cloud-based SaaS platform that optimizes the charging of electric vehicles. The software better aligns supply and demand, reducing the strain on the electricity grid. Car manufacturers, mobility service providers, and energy companies use the platform to offer charging services to their customers. Deftpower currently serves around 40 customers in various European countries.

Collaboration with Athlon

In addition to the new financing, Deftpower can also count on an extensive commercial collaboration. Leasing company Athlon is utilizing the technology for over 30,000 electric cars. Drivers can use the Athlon Charge app to charge their vehicles smartly, both at home and at public charging points. The system ensures that the battery is charged at times when electricity is cheapest or most sustainable.

According to Athlon, the partnership responds to growing customer demand for transparency and efficiency in charging costs. According to the leasing company, it also contributes to a more stable energy grid. Deftpower CEO Jacob van Zonneveld sees the business market for electric cars as a driving force behind the energy transition. He emphasizes that Athlon has a long-term vision on electrification and sustainability, and that Deftpower plays a crucial role in its implementation.

With the combination of fresh capital and strategic partnerships, Deftpower aims to further expand its platform in the coming years and accelerate its European rollout.