Vultr and FluidCloud accelerate multicloud migration with AI

Vultr announces a partnership with FluidCloud. By combining Cloud Cloning technology with Vultr’s infrastructure, organizations can migrate from any provider to Vultr in minutes, without interruption or complex restructuring.

The partnership specifically targets AI-driven organizations that need new capabilities. DevOps teams gain control over anomalies in their cloud environment, while CIOs can better manage rising costs.

FluidCloud’s Cloud Cloning technology transforms infrastructure into a portable asset. This innovation enables migration, duplication, and recovery between different clouds in minutes. IT teams can easily test, duplicate, and recover workloads in different environments.

The technology offers seamless portability from AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, or other providers to Vultr’s platform. Automated infrastructure adjustment prevents interruptions and restructuring, keeping operations running 24/7.

Benefits for businesses

The collaboration offers real-time management and security for compliance, drift detection, and policy control. In addition, configurable backups are available in multiple regions, along with full Infrastructure as Code portability.

Organizations can distribute workloads across different clouds through a multicloud strategy. This gives businesses the flexibility to reduce costs without compromising performance, while increasing workload portability.

FluidCloud is the latest partner to join the Vultr Cloud Alliance. This program provides users with access to the best cloud infrastructure and services. The alliance is growing steadily and strengthening Vultr’s position in the cloud market by bringing together complementary technologies.

Tip: Vultr launches a Sovereign Cloud