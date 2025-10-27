Vultr launches VX1 cloud servers with AMD EPYC processors

Vultr introduces VX1 cloud servers based on the latest AMD EPYC processors. The new servers offer up to 33 percent lower costs per vCPU and 77 percent better price-performance ratio.

The VX1 cloud servers are a direct response to the growing pressure on cloud infrastructures. Workloads are increasing and AI projects are demanding ever more computing power. “Cloud infrastructure budgets are under strain as workload volumes grow, and new AI initiatives compete for resources,” says J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr. “VX1 was purpose-built to change the economics of cloud computing and set a new performance-per-dollar standard.”

Vultr claims that VX1 achieves up to 33 percent lower costs per vCPU compared to affordable Arm-based cloud servers from traditional providers. In addition, the price-performance ratio is said to be up to 77 percent better than efficiency-optimized cloud servers from large hyperscalers.

The servers are equipped with dedicated CPU resources. This means that applications can utilize the full computing power without competing with other workloads on the same hardware.

Technical specifications

The VX1 servers support network speeds of up to 50 Gbps. This throughput is particularly relevant for workloads that require low latency. Users can choose between local NVMe storage or Vultr Block Storage, both with data encryption and redundancy.

Configurations range from 4 to 192 vCPUs. This scalability should give organizations the flexibility to tailor infrastructure to specific needs. The servers are suitable for web applications, SaaS platforms, databases, analytics, and virtual workplaces.

Vultr is rolling out VX1 globally via its cloud platform. In Europe, the servers are available in data centers in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and other cities. This geographic distribution should reduce latency and facilitate compliance with local data regulations.

