Vertiv brings immersion cooling to AI data centers

Vertiv is introducing its CoolCenter Immersion cooling system in Europe. The solution is designed to help data centers cope with the extreme heat generated by AI and high-performance computing. The system can handle up to 240 kW per unit.

The system offers dual power supplies and redundant pumps for high availability. A 9-inch touchscreen and BMS connection make monitoring easy. The design also supports heat reuse, improving energy efficiency in data centers.

Vertiv supplies the system in multiple configurations. Standalone and multi-tank versions are both available. The capacity can be tailored to a data center’s specific requirements, ranging from 25 kW to 240 kW per system.

Immersion cooling for extreme densities

With immersion cooling, servers literally swim in a dielectric fluid. Heat is removed directly and evenly from all components. This approach works particularly well when traditional air cooling is no longer sufficient.

The Vertiv CoolCenter Immersion consists of a liquid tank, a coolant distribution unit (CDU), temperature sensors, variable speed pumps, and pipes. This keeps the temperature under control. Liquid cooling is gaining importance as AI workloads demand increasing power.

“The role of immersion cooling is becoming increasingly crucial, as AI and HPC applications now far exceed the thermal limits of conventional systems,” says Sam Bainborough, vice president of thermal business EMEA at Vertiv.

Support for the entire lifecycle

Vertiv offers end-to-end support with its Liquid Cooling Services. This includes system design, installation, maintenance, training, and optimization. Customers receive assistance in determining the optimal liquid-cooling architecture.

The services cover various systems. In addition to immersion cooling, Vertiv also supports rear-door heat exchangers and direct-to-chip liquid cooling.

The CoolCenter Immersion is now available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Vertiv promises that this will enable operators to scale up their AI infrastructure without compromising on reliability or ease of maintenance.

