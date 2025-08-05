Vertiv launches OneCore for faster data center deployment

Vertiv is introducing a prefab solution to accelerate data center deployment. OneCore combines power, cooling, and IT systems in a pre-assembled package.

Vertiv is positioning OneCore as the answer to global demand for faster data center implementations. The company sees strong growth in AI and HPC environments in particular, but this is being limited by the slow start-up process of traditional data center locations. The prefab approach should counteract this, simplify logistics, and reduce on-site complexity.

Viktor Petik, Senior Vice President of Infrastructure Solutions at Vertiv, emphasizes the challenge: “You’re not just working to meet today’s requirements, you also need to lay a flexible foundation for the future.” After all, most data centers operate for several decades before they are renovated or decommissioned. The modular approach should reduce project complexity through standardization, while maintaining flexibility.

Modular and scalable

The OneCore solution is aimed at data centers starting at 5 MW with extreme rack densities. The flexible construction concept uses prefabricated modules that support 5 to 50 MW per unit. Configurations are possible for 96 to 944 racks, depending on the desired density.

In addition, OneCore contributes to sustainability strategies through higher efficiency and lower power consumption. The flexible design responds to future technological developments, an important factor for long-term investments in data center infrastructure.

Integrated technology

OneCore integrates various Vertiv technologies, including Trinergy UPS systems, switchgear, and CoolLoop Trim Cooler systems. The platform uses SmartRun for whitespace configuration within steel enclosures and offers centralized management via Vertiv Unify.

The solution supports various cooling technologies, from traditional perimeter cooling to advanced liquid cooling. The latter is often a strict requirement for the most modern AI hardware. Redundant configurations ensure availability during maintenance. The system operates at temperatures ranging from -20°C to +55°C and works with voltages from 11-35 kV medium voltage to 400-480V AC.

The solution is available for various applications, from enterprise to neocloud environments. Vertiv’s service organization provides support throughout the entire lifecycle, including commissioning and proactive maintenance programs.