Pure DC invests 1.2B to build Amsterdam’s largest data center

Pure Data Centres has announced a €1 billion investment in a data campus in Amsterdam. In terms of capacity, it will be the city’s largest hyperscale data center, with a single major cloud player as its tenant.

The project involves 78MW of new capacity, according to Reuters. That may sound modest, but in a European context, the figure is striking. The new capacity represents approximately 7 percent of the total 1,162MW of new live data center capacity added in continental Europe this year. This is according to research by real estate service provider Savills based on DC Byte data and cited by Reuters.

Capacity and tenant already arranged

A lease agreement is already in place. Pure Data Centres reports that the campus will be leased to a single hyperscaler tenant. That narrows the list of potential users to Amazon, Meta, Google, or Microsoft. Construction will start in January 2026. Pure Data Centres expects phased completion from 2028 onwards. The data centre will be able to run both AI and standard cloud workloads, according to the company.

A private substation will supply the data center with power. That choice is not a luxury. Network congestion is currently one of the biggest challenges facing the European data center industry. In particular, the shortage of substations is causing problems among the civilian population. Here, the facility can be built separately. In addition, there are other challenges that are proving to be increasingly difficult. Dutch data centers, for example, are struggling with the transition to liquid cooling, which is necessary for AI infrastructure.

Financial backing

According to Stijn Grove, head of the Dutch Data Center Association, the campus will be the largest in Amsterdam in terms of power capacity. Pure DC is financially supported by Oaktree Capital Management, an American asset manager specializing in distressed debt. The company was founded in 1995 and had $218 billion under management as of September 30, 2025. Oaktree is owned by Brookfield Asset Management of New York.

In March, Pure DC entered into a partnership with London-listed real estate company Segro to build a 56MW data center in West London. The Amsterdam project is considerably larger.